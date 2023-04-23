AE Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN)

AE Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN – Get Rating) by 51.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 49,516 shares of the company’s stock after selling 53,459 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF were worth $1,219,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FALN. IFG Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 74.1% in the 4th quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 15,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 6,785 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. US Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,735,000. Hoxton Planning & Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $665,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,180,000.

Get iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Stock Performance

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF stock opened at $25.21 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.13. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $23.41 and a 12-month high of $26.79.

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 4th were issued a $0.108 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 3rd. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.14%.

(Get Rating)

The iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (FALN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value weighted index of bonds that were rated investment grade at issuance, but later downgraded to sub-investment grade. FALN was launched on Jun 14, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FALN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.