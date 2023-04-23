AE Wealth Management LLC Has $1.05 Million Stake in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY)

AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,431 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,315 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Berry Global Group were worth $1,053,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BERY. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Berry Global Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in Berry Global Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Berry Global Group by 33.5% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 928 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its position in Berry Global Group by 19.6% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,690 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Berry Global Group during the first quarter worth $156,000. 94.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Berry Global Group alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Berry Global Group

In other news, CFO Mark W. Miles sold 37,942 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.27, for a total transaction of $2,324,706.34. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 47,058 shares in the company, valued at $2,883,243.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Berry Global Group Stock Performance

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Berry Global Group from $70.00 to $69.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Berry Global Group from $68.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, February 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Berry Global Group from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com cut shares of Berry Global Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Berry Global Group from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.67.

Shares of BERY opened at $57.90 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.18. Berry Global Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.52 and a 12 month high of $66.21.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.34 billion. Berry Global Group had a net margin of 5.37% and a return on equity of 30.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.25 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Berry Global Group, Inc. will post 7.41 EPS for the current year.

Berry Global Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. Berry Global Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.30%.

Berry Global Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Berry Global Group, Inc engages in the provision of innovative rigid, flexible, and non-woven products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Packaging International, Consumer Packaging North America, Engineered Materials, and Health, Hygiene and Specialties. The Consumer Packaging International segment consists of rigid products that primarily service non-North American markets.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BERY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Berry Global Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berry Global Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.