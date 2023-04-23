AE Wealth Management LLC Has $1.05 Million Stock Holdings in RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI)

AE Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,013 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 456 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in RLI were worth $1,052,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in RLI by 4.3% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,171 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of RLI by 1.0% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 8,927 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $986,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in shares of RLI by 1.0% in the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 10,216 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of RLI by 2.7% in the third quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,741 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of RLI by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,800 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,418,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 80.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RLI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on RLI from $136.00 to $151.00 in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on RLI in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

In other news, Director Michael E. Angelina acquired 213 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $131.41 per share, with a total value of $27,990.33. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 12,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,629,089.77. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 5.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of RLI stock opened at $146.87 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $132.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $129.64. The company has a market cap of $6.69 billion, a PE ratio of 10.61 and a beta of 0.42. RLI Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $100.96 and a fifty-two week high of $148.84.

RLI (NYSE:RLI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $364.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $340.12 million. RLI had a return on equity of 19.18% and a net margin of 35.28%. The company’s revenue was up 37.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.43 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that RLI Corp. will post 4.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. RLI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.51%.

RLI Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance and underwriting services. It operates through the following segments: Casualty, Property and Surety. The Casualty segment offers healthcare and transportation insurance. The Property segment consists of commercial fire, earthquake, difference in conditions, marine, facultative and treaty reinsurance, including crop and select personal lines policies, including pet insurance and homeowners reinsurance services.

