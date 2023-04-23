AE Wealth Management LLC Has $1.09 Million Stock Holdings in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Rating) by 19.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,473 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,640 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $1,088,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Sanofi during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Sanofi during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Front Row Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Sanofi by 60.2% during the 3rd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 830 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its holdings in Sanofi by 53.2% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 855 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Sanofi during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. 10.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on SNY shares. Argus raised their price target on shares of Sanofi from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sanofi from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Sanofi from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Sanofi has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $98.11.

Sanofi Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of Sanofi stock opened at $56.70 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $142.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.57. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.42. Sanofi has a 52-week low of $36.91 and a 52-week high of $56.79.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $10.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.51 billion. Sanofi had a net margin of 15.70% and a return on equity of 28.00%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Sanofi will post 4.45 EPS for the current year.

Sanofi Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.377 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. Sanofi’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.52%.

Sanofi Profile

Sanofi engages in the research, production, and distribution of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following business segments: Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Healthcare, and Vaccines. The Pharmaceuticals segment comprises the commercial operations of the following global franchises: specialty care, diabetes and cardiovascular, established prescription products and generics, and research, development, and production activities.

