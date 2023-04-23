AE Wealth Management LLC Has $1.10 Million Stock Position in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) by 55.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,587 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,789 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Kroger were worth $1,096,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Kroger by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 81,265,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,555,388,000 after acquiring an additional 438,869 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Kroger by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 65,735,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,875,933,000 after acquiring an additional 3,443,687 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Kroger by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,483,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,469,000 after acquiring an additional 139,059 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in Kroger by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 11,046,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,281,000 after acquiring an additional 105,900 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Kroger by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,437,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,553,000 after acquiring an additional 118,720 shares during the period. 78.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kroger alerts:

Insider Activity at Kroger

In related news, SVP Stuart Aitken sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.29, for a total value of $1,232,250.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 178,328 shares in the company, valued at $8,789,787.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Kroger news, VP Carin L. Fike sold 3,000 shares of Kroger stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.90, for a total value of $137,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 40,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,842,747.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Stuart Aitken sold 25,000 shares of Kroger stock in a transaction on Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.29, for a total transaction of $1,232,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 178,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,789,787.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 178,505 shares of company stock worth $8,519,747 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Kroger Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:KR opened at $47.92 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $34.38 billion, a PE ratio of 15.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $46.83 and its 200-day moving average is $46.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.74. The Kroger Co. has a 52 week low of $41.81 and a 52 week high of $58.97.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $34.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.89 billion. Kroger had a net margin of 1.51% and a return on equity of 31.84%. Kroger’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that The Kroger Co. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Kroger Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. Kroger’s payout ratio is 33.88%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on KR. Northcoast Research raised shares of Kroger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 20th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Kroger in a report on Friday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Kroger from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $54.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on shares of Kroger from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Kroger from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kroger presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.31.

Kroger Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Kroger Co engages in the operation of supermarkets and multi-department stores. Its brands include Big K, Check This Out?, Heritage Farm, Simple Truth, and Simple Truth Organic. The company was founded by Barney Kroger in 1883 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kroger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kroger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.