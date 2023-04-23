AE Wealth Management LLC Has $1.11 Million Holdings in CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF)

AE Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF – Get Rating) by 34.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 23,024 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in CVB Financial were worth $1,114,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CVBF. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of CVB Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,590,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in shares of CVB Financial by 40.1% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 164,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,154,000 after acquiring an additional 46,917 shares in the last quarter. MQS Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CVB Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CVB Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $847,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of CVB Financial by 27.4% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 18,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $468,000 after acquiring an additional 3,975 shares in the last quarter. 71.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CVBF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded CVB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on CVB Financial from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 13th. TheStreet lowered CVB Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on CVB Financial from $30.00 to $22.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th.

Shares of CVBF stock opened at $15.31 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.09. CVB Financial Corp. has a one year low of $15.01 and a one year high of $29.25. The firm has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.22 and a beta of 0.36.

CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.47. CVB Financial had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 41.69%. The firm had revenue of $149.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.82 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that CVB Financial Corp. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 5th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 4th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.23%. CVB Financial’s payout ratio is currently 48.19%.

CVB Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of relationship-based banking products, services, and solutions for small to mid-sized companies, real estate investors, non-profit organizations, professionals, and other individuals through its subsidiary, Citizens Business Bank.

