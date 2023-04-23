AE Wealth Management LLC Has $1.14 Million Holdings in Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH)

AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 10,934 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 658 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Celsius were worth $1,138,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CELH. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Celsius by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 1,023 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Celsius by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 54,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,033,000 after acquiring an additional 4,285 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Celsius by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 9,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Celsius by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 394,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,771,000 after acquiring an additional 7,411 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Celsius by 53.1% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 28,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,582,000 after buying an additional 9,946 shares during the last quarter. 67.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Celsius alerts:

Celsius Stock Performance

Shares of CELH stock opened at $90.58 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.72. Celsius Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.31 and a twelve month high of $122.24. The company has a market capitalization of $6.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.57 and a beta of 1.79.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Celsius ( NASDAQ:CELH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.09. Celsius had a negative return on equity of 17.67% and a negative net margin of 28.65%. The business had revenue of $177.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $176.13 million. On average, analysts forecast that Celsius Holdings, Inc. will post 1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CELH shares. Bank of America started coverage on Celsius in a report on Friday, January 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $104.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Celsius in a report on Monday, March 6th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Celsius from $129.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Wedbush upgraded Celsius from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Celsius presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $109.88.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Celsius news, major shareholder Hoi Shuen Solina Holly Chau sold 554,017 shares of Celsius stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.25, for a total value of $50,000,034.25. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,846,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $798,372,438. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

About Celsius

(Get Rating)

Celsius Holdings, Inc engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of functional drinks and liquid supplements. It also offers post-workout functional energy drinks and protein bars. The company was founded in April 2004 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CELH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Celsius Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celsius and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.