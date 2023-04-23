AE Wealth Management LLC Has $1.21 Million Holdings in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,880 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $1,208,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in JKHY. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 73.7% during the third quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 205 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 420.0% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 208 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 91.2% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 218 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the third quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the third quarter worth about $53,000. 90.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Jack Henry & Associates

In other Jack Henry & Associates news, Director Laura G. Kelly bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $145.29 per share, for a total transaction of $145,290.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 16,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,352,826.26. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Jack Henry & Associates Stock Up 0.8 %

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Jack Henry & Associates from $175.00 to $168.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $185.00 to $164.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $185.00 target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their target price on Jack Henry & Associates from $198.00 to $188.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $177.40.

Jack Henry & Associates stock opened at $157.18 on Friday. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $139.28 and a fifty-two week high of $212.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $156.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $173.34. The stock has a market cap of $11.47 billion, a PE ratio of 32.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.63.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The technology company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.01). Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 17.66% and a return on equity of 24.81%. The business had revenue of $505.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $515.47 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 4.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jack Henry & Associates Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. This is a boost from Jack Henry & Associates’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 7th. Jack Henry & Associates’s payout ratio is presently 43.15%.

About Jack Henry & Associates

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the provision of technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations. It operates through the following segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The Core segment provides core information processing platforms to banks and credit unions, which consist of integrated applications required to process deposit, loan, general ledger transactions, and maintain centralized customer or member information.

