AE Wealth Management LLC Invests $1.09 Million in Fidelity Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FVAL)

AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FVAL – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 24,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,087,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FVAL. CFO4Life Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity Value Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $8,665,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity Value Factor ETF by 134.5% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 212,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,499,000 after acquiring an additional 121,825 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity Value Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,437,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity Value Factor ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $1,292,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity Value Factor ETF by 55.5% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 71,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,877,000 after acquiring an additional 25,346 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FVAL opened at $46.04 on Friday. Fidelity Value Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $39.76 and a 1 year high of $49.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $465.00 million, a PE ratio of 10.88 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $45.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.94.

The Fidelity Value Factor ETF (FVAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Fidelity U.S. Value Factor index. The fund follows a fundamentally selected, tier-weighted index of large-cap US stocks. FVAL was launched on Sep 12, 2016 and is managed by Fidelity.

