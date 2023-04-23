AE Wealth Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

AE Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,921 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 408 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $1,204,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of ANET. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Arista Networks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Arista Networks by 73.0% during the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 275 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Arista Networks by 172.7% in the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 270 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arista Networks in the fourth quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Arista Networks by 541.7% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 539 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.30% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider John F. Mccool sold 996 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.75, for a total transaction of $167,079.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 72 shares in the company, valued at $12,078. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Arista Networks news, SVP Marc Taxay sold 1,048 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.49, for a total value of $131,513.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider John F. Mccool sold 996 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.75, for a total value of $167,079.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 72 shares in the company, valued at $12,078. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 358,045 shares of company stock worth $53,856,644. 19.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE ANET opened at $155.87 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $47.76 billion, a PE ratio of 36.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.26. Arista Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $89.11 and a fifty-two week high of $171.44. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $153.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $133.49.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The technology company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 30.00% and a net margin of 30.87%. The business’s revenue was up 54.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 5.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ANET shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $164.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Arista Networks currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $178.45.

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the business of developing, marketing, and selling cloud networking solutions. The firm is also involved in switching and routing platforms and related network applications. The company was founded by Andreas Bechtolsheim, David Cheriton, and Kenneth Duda in November 2004 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

