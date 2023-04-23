AE Wealth Management LLC Makes New $1.12 Million Investment in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPQ)

AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPQ – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 27,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,122,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in JEPQ. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 241.9% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 868,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,187,000 after acquiring an additional 614,712 shares in the last quarter. Requisite Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF in the third quarter valued at about $17,012,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF in the third quarter valued at about $13,855,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $9,716,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF in the third quarter valued at about $9,776,000.

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF stock opened at $44.92 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 23.03 and a beta of -0.95. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.88. JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF has a one year low of $39.61 and a one year high of $51.18.

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US large-cap companies from the Nasdaq-100 Index, assessed and managed using ESG factors and a proprietary data science driven investment approach.

