AE Wealth Management LLC Raises Position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT)

AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT – Get Rating) by 14.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 16,930 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,191 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF were worth $1,099,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the third quarter worth $17,363,000. Tanager Wealth Management LLP grew its stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 1,133.3% during the fourth quarter. Tanager Wealth Management LLP now owns 282,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,312,000 after purchasing an additional 259,245 shares in the last quarter. Southern Farm Bureau Life Insurance grew its stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. Southern Farm Bureau Life Insurance now owns 632,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,739,000 after purchasing an additional 102,390 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR grew its stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 180,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,689,000 after purchasing an additional 23,611 shares in the last quarter. Finally, S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC grew its stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 19.5% during the fourth quarter. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC now owns 124,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,076,000 after purchasing an additional 20,310 shares in the last quarter.

Get VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF alerts:

VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of MOAT stock opened at $73.83 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $72.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.62 and a beta of 1.02.

VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Company Profile

The VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (MOAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Wide Moat Focus 20 index. The fund tracks a staggered, equal-weighted index of 40 US companies that Morningstar determines to have the highest fair value among firms with a sustainable competitive advantage.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MOAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.