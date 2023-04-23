AE Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,063 Shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

AE Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) by 11.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 8,041 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,063 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $1,154,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Snowflake by 333.3% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Snowflake by 822.2% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Snowflake in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Snowflake in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 41.4% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.31% of the company’s stock.

Snowflake Stock Performance

SNOW stock opened at $145.19 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $145.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $148.57. Snowflake Inc. has a 52-week low of $110.26 and a 52-week high of $205.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.08 and a beta of 0.75.

Insider Buying and Selling

Snowflake ( NYSE:SNOW Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.12). Snowflake had a negative net margin of 38.57% and a negative return on equity of 13.87%. The business had revenue of $589.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $571.57 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Frank Slootman sold 1,701 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.38, for a total value of $240,487.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 130,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,413,472.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Snowflake news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 57,564 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.13, for a total value of $8,066,443.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,018,432.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Frank Slootman sold 1,701 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.38, for a total transaction of $240,487.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 130,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,413,472.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 265,346 shares of company stock worth $36,985,490 in the last three months. Insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SNOW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Snowflake from $180.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Snowflake in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Snowflake from $225.00 to $202.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Snowflake from $185.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, TD Cowen cut their target price on shares of Snowflake from $225.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $184.36.

Snowflake Profile

(Get Rating)

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of sizes in a range of industries.

