AE Wealth Management LLC Sells 11,910 Shares of Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD)

AE Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD – Get Rating) by 11.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 96,107 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,910 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Kyndryl were worth $1,069,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Kyndryl by 9.0% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 164,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,362,000 after acquiring an additional 13,628 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kyndryl by 12.2% in the third quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 131,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,084,000 after acquiring an additional 14,197 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kyndryl by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 79,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $880,000 after acquiring an additional 1,107 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA lifted its stake in shares of Kyndryl by 4,572.3% in the fourth quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 5,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 5,441 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kyndryl by 21.8% in the third quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 72,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,000 after acquiring an additional 13,022 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.96% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Kyndryl from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Susquehanna started coverage on Kyndryl in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank started coverage on Kyndryl in a research note on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock.

Kyndryl Price Performance

Shares of KD opened at $14.31 on Friday. Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.93 and a 52-week high of $17.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $14.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.43. The firm has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a PE ratio of -3.73 and a beta of 1.56.

Kyndryl (NYSE:KD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.92 billion. Kyndryl had a negative return on equity of 25.39% and a negative net margin of 5.03%. The company’s revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($3.30) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. will post -4.07 EPS for the current year.

About Kyndryl

Kyndryl Holdings, Inc operates as a technology services company and IT infrastructure services provider worldwide. The company offers cloud services; core enterprise and cloud services; application, data, and artificial intelligence services; digital workplace services; security and resiliency services; and network services and edge services.

