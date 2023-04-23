AE Wealth Management LLC Sells 597 Shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

AE Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) by 10.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,308 shares of the company’s stock after selling 597 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Hershey were worth $1,229,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Hershey during the third quarter valued at approximately $415,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hershey during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its holdings in Hershey by 121.3% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Hershey during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Pittenger & Anderson Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hershey by 444.4% during the third quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Hershey alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised Hershey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, March 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Hershey from $255.00 to $277.00 in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Hershey from $237.00 to $251.00 in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Hershey from $251.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on Hershey from $222.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $249.94.

Hershey Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of Hershey stock opened at $260.85 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $247.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $235.59. The stock has a market cap of $53.22 billion, a PE ratio of 32.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The Hershey Company has a 12 month low of $201.42 and a 12 month high of $262.64.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.25. Hershey had a return on equity of 57.76% and a net margin of 15.79%. The company had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.69 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that The Hershey Company will post 9.38 EPS for the current year.

Hershey Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th were issued a dividend of $1.036 per share. This represents a $4.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 16th. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.01%.

Insider Activity at Hershey

In other Hershey news, CAO Jennifer Mccalman sold 173 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.99, for a total transaction of $41,518.27. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,702 shares in the company, valued at $648,452.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Hershey news, CEO Michele Buck sold 14,251 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.43, for a total transaction of $3,654,383.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 141,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,349,208.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jennifer Mccalman sold 173 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.99, for a total value of $41,518.27. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $648,452.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 51,340 shares of company stock worth $12,604,371. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hershey Profile

(Get Rating)

The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of chocolate, sweets, mints and confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America and International and Other. The North America is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hershey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hershey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.