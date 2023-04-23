AE Wealth Management LLC Sells 77,918 Shares of Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF (NASDAQ:HNDL)

AE Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF (NASDAQ:HNDL – Get Rating) by 58.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,189 shares of the company’s stock after selling 77,918 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF were worth $1,100,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF by 36.1% in the 3rd quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 983 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $77,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF by 958.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 2,876 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF by 150.7% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 2,671 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $92,000.

HNDL stock opened at $20.20 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.72 and a beta of 0.57. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $20.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.00. Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $18.26 and a fifty-two week high of $23.23.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 17th were given a dividend of $0.119 per share. This is a boost from Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 14th. This represents a $1.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.07%.

The Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF (HNDL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ 7 HANDL index. The fund is a fund of funds that targets a high distribution rate. The funds index reflects a balanced portfolio of US equities, fixed income, and alternative investments HNDL was launched on Jan 17, 2018 and is managed by Strategy Shares.

