AE Wealth Management LLC Trims Stake in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

AE Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Get Rating) by 37.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,863 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 13,043 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $1,051,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 218.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 76,324 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $2,864,000 after acquiring an additional 52,338 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 87,554 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $3,285,000 after acquiring an additional 1,264 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Las Vegas Sands in the 3rd quarter worth about $334,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,385 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Czech National Bank grew its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 38,470 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,849,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. 39.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Las Vegas Sands alerts:

Las Vegas Sands Trading Up 2.5 %

NYSE LVS opened at $63.05 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.19. The stock has a market cap of $48.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -87.57, a P/E/G ratio of 17.90 and a beta of 1.16. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 12-month low of $28.88 and a 12-month high of $63.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.81.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Las Vegas Sands ( NYSE:LVS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The casino operator reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.11. Las Vegas Sands had a negative net margin of 10.42% and a negative return on equity of 10.17%. The firm had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.40) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 124.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on LVS. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $66.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. CBRE Group upgraded shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $76.00 to $80.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $68.54.

Las Vegas Sands Profile

(Get Rating)

Las Vegas Sands Corp. engages in the development of destination properties. The firm operates through the Macao and Singapore geographical segments. The Macao segment handles the operations of The Venetian Macao, The Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Macao, and Sands Macao.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Las Vegas Sands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Las Vegas Sands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.