Ag Growth International (TSE:AFN) PT Raised to C$76.00

Ag Growth International (TSE:AFN – Get Rating) had its price target increased by equities researchers at Scotiabank from C$75.00 to C$76.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price objective points to a potential upside of 29.38% from the stock’s previous close.

AFN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform market weight” rating on shares of Ag Growth International in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Ag Growth International from C$62.00 to C$72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Ag Growth International from C$55.00 to C$70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Cormark boosted their price target on Ag Growth International from C$73.00 to C$77.00 in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on Ag Growth International from C$66.00 to C$77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$70.88.

Shares of AFN opened at C$58.74 on Friday. Ag Growth International has a 12-month low of C$28.80 and a 12-month high of C$63.40. The stock has a market cap of C$1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.17, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 345.04. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$58.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$47.63.

Ag Growth International ( TSE:AFN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 7th. The company reported C$0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C($0.27) by C$1.19. Ag Growth International had a negative return on equity of 18.93% and a negative net margin of 3.47%. The firm had revenue of C$374.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$341.23 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Ag Growth International will post 4.754372 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ag Growth International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes grain and rice handling, storage, and conditioning equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers storage equipment comprising grain and bolted bins, hopper bins, smooth wall bins, temporary storage equipment, unloads and sweeps, water tanks, fuel tanks; and conditioning equipment, such as mixed flow dryers, fans and heaters, aerations, airaugers, aeration floors, vents and exhausters, stirrings, and accessories.

