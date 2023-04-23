Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (TSE:AEM) Receives C$78.71 Average Target Price from Analysts

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (TSE:AEM – Get Rating) (NYSE:AEM) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$78.71.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on AEM shares. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$90.00 to C$84.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$65.00 to C$66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$76.00 to C$95.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$76.00 to C$95.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a report on Friday, February 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a C$62.00 target price on the stock.

Agnico Eagle Mines Price Performance

Shares of TSE:AEM opened at C$76.17 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$68.90 and a 200-day moving average of C$67.87. The stock has a market capitalization of C$34.89 billion, a PE ratio of 37.16, a PEG ratio of -1.52 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.19. Agnico Eagle Mines has a 12 month low of C$48.88 and a 12 month high of C$79.37.

Agnico Eagle Mines Cuts Dividend

Agnico Eagle Mines ( TSE:AEM Get Rating ) (NYSE:AEM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported C$0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.53 by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.91 billion. Agnico Eagle Mines had a net margin of 11.67% and a return on equity of 6.03%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Agnico Eagle Mines will post 2.1595896 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were paid a $0.532 dividend. This represents a $2.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 104.39%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Senior Officer Ammar Al-Joundi bought 8,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$62.17 per share, with a total value of C$509,822.70. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

About Agnico Eagle Mines

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and Finland. It operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. The company primarily produces and sells gold deposits, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

Further Reading

