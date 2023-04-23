Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) CEO F Thomson Leighton Buys 309 Shares

Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) CEO F Thomson Leighton acquired 309 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $80.98 per share, with a total value of $25,022.82. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 81,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,635,177.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

F Thomson Leighton also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Akamai Technologies alerts:

On Wednesday, April 19th, F Thomson Leighton acquired 302 shares of Akamai Technologies stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $82.80 per share, with a total value of $25,005.60.

On Monday, April 17th, F Thomson Leighton acquired 303 shares of Akamai Technologies stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $82.54 per share, with a total value of $25,009.62.

On Friday, April 14th, F Thomson Leighton acquired 302 shares of Akamai Technologies stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $83.00 per share, with a total value of $25,066.00.

On Wednesday, April 12th, F Thomson Leighton acquired 308 shares of Akamai Technologies stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $81.23 per share, with a total value of $25,018.84.

On Monday, April 10th, F Thomson Leighton acquired 319 shares of Akamai Technologies stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $78.42 per share, with a total value of $25,015.98.

On Wednesday, April 5th, F Thomson Leighton bought 323 shares of Akamai Technologies stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $77.60 per share, with a total value of $25,064.80.

On Monday, April 3rd, F Thomson Leighton bought 319 shares of Akamai Technologies stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $78.48 per share, with a total value of $25,035.12.

On Friday, March 31st, F Thomson Leighton bought 326 shares of Akamai Technologies stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $76.88 per share, with a total value of $25,062.88.

On Wednesday, March 29th, F Thomson Leighton bought 325 shares of Akamai Technologies stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $77.01 per share, with a total value of $25,028.25.

On Monday, March 27th, F Thomson Leighton bought 326 shares of Akamai Technologies stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $76.69 per share, with a total value of $25,000.94.

Akamai Technologies Stock Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ:AKAM opened at $80.94 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.81. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.65 and a twelve month high of $119.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $77.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.68. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Akamai Technologies ( NASDAQ:AKAM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $927.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $904.80 million. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 15.12% and a net margin of 13.15%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AKAM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Akamai Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on Akamai Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Piper Sandler upgraded Akamai Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $93.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $91.00 to $79.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies upgraded Akamai Technologies to an “overweight” rating and set a $93.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.18.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,936,754 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $1,440,680,000 after acquiring an additional 64,523 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Akamai Technologies by 6.0% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,895,817 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $312,911,000 after purchasing an additional 220,080 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,502,193 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $294,885,000 after buying an additional 42,525 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,723,940 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $229,628,000 after buying an additional 147,339 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,217,918 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $186,970,000 after buying an additional 64,041 shares during the period. 90.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Akamai Technologies

(Get Rating)

Akamai Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet. Its products include security, web performance, media delivery, and network operator. The company was founded by Frank T. Leighton, Jonathan Seelig, Randall S.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Akamai Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akamai Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.