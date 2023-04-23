Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Stock Holdings Lowered by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC reduced its holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) by 39.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 44,229 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 29,197 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $3,896,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Legal Advantage Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Legal Advantage Investments Inc. now owns 5,600 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 54.1% during the fourth quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 285 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc raised its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 32,925 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,900,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the period. RWC Asset Management LLP raised its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 50.6% during the fourth quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP now owns 341,230 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,059,000 after acquiring an additional 114,651 shares during the period. Finally, RWC Asset Advisors US LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 66.3% during the fourth quarter. RWC Asset Advisors US LLC now owns 1,394,398 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $122,833,000 after acquiring an additional 555,914 shares during the period. 13.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Alibaba Group from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 8th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $114.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. KGI Securities upgraded shares of Alibaba Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $144.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.40.

Alibaba Group Stock Down 1.8 %

Alibaba Group Profile

BABA stock opened at $89.13 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $236.03 billion, a PE ratio of 48.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.66. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $90.42. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 52 week low of $58.01 and a 52 week high of $125.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

(Get Rating)

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing technology infrastructure and marketing reach. It operates through the following business segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others segments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BABA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.