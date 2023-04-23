Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) Stock Holdings Increased by Kestra Advisory Services LLC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) by 42.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,176 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,154 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $1,513,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. General Partner Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Align Technology in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its stake in shares of Align Technology by 188.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 144 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Tsfg LLC raised its stake in shares of Align Technology by 40.0% in the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 175 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Align Technology by 2,090.0% in the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 219 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Align Technology during the third quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors own 84.90% of the company’s stock.

Align Technology Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ALGN opened at $355.14 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $323.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $256.37. Align Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $172.05 and a one year high of $381.60. The company has a market capitalization of $27.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.60.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Align Technology ( NASDAQ:ALGN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.05. Align Technology had a return on equity of 11.90% and a net margin of 9.68%. The firm had revenue of $901.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $889.27 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Align Technology, Inc. will post 6.45 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Align Technology from $260.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Align Technology from $314.00 to $383.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Align Technology from $255.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. CICC Research assumed coverage on Align Technology in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, OTR Global raised Align Technology from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Align Technology has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $368.11.

Insider Transactions at Align Technology

In other Align Technology news, CEO Joseph M. Hogan acquired 2,928 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $341.50 per share, with a total value of $999,912.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 188,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,344,405.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Align Technology news, CEO Joseph M. Hogan acquired 2,928 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $341.50 per share, with a total value of $999,912.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 188,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,344,405.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO John Morici acquired 587 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $341.84 per share, with a total value of $200,660.08. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,804,455.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Align Technology Profile

(Get Rating)

Align Technology, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of orthodontics, restorative, and aesthetic dentistry products. It operates through the Clear Aligner, and Scanner and Services segments. The Clear Aligner segment consists of Invisalign full, teen, and assist products, and Vivera retainers for treating malocclusion.

See Also

