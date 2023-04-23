Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Has $39,000 Holdings in HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC cut its position in HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST – Get Rating) by 98.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 77,554 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in HomeStreet were worth $39,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in HomeStreet by 28.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,092,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,748,000 after buying an additional 240,973 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in HomeStreet by 1.3% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 482,691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,906,000 after buying an additional 6,069 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in HomeStreet by 19.4% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 298,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,156,000 after buying an additional 48,460 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its position in shares of HomeStreet by 50.7% during the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 259,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,158,000 after purchasing an additional 87,302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of HomeStreet by 9.8% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 185,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,419,000 after purchasing an additional 16,563 shares in the last quarter. 83.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HMST has been the topic of a number of research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of HomeStreet from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of HomeStreet from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of HomeStreet in a research report on Friday, March 17th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, HomeStreet currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.00.

Shares of NASDAQ HMST opened at $17.54 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.37. HomeStreet, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.98 and a fifty-two week high of $45.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $328.88 million, a P/E ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.32). HomeStreet had a net margin of 18.68% and a return on equity of 11.59%. The business had revenue of $65.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.40 million. On average, analysts predict that HomeStreet, Inc. will post 2.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 8th were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 7th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.98%. HomeStreet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.23%.

HomeStreet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking and real estate lending services. It operates through the Commercial and Consumer Banking. The Commercial and Consumer Banking segment offers diversified financial products and services to its commercial and consumer customers through bank branches, and through automated teller machines (ATMs), online, mobile and telephone banking.

