Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Acquired by Exchange Capital Management Inc.

Exchange Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 124,467 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 701 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for 2.4% of Exchange Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Exchange Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $10,982,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Clearstead Trust LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 50,056 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,416,000 after purchasing an additional 1,702 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 209,183 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $18,456,000 after purchasing an additional 7,208 shares during the period. William Allan Corp boosted its stake in Alphabet by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. William Allan Corp now owns 38,853 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,445,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in Alphabet by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 10,666,473 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $933,427,000 after purchasing an additional 1,961,163 shares during the period. Finally, Seascape Capital Management raised its position in Alphabet by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Seascape Capital Management now owns 31,839 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,809,000 after buying an additional 1,303 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GOOGL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $118.00 to $117.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 30th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Alphabet from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $123.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $130.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $145.00 to $136.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $131.30.

Alphabet Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $105.41 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.44. The firm has a market cap of $1.35 trillion, a PE ratio of 23.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.10. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $83.34 and a 12-month high of $125.40.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The information services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $76.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.15 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 21.20%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.53 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Alphabet news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv acquired 415,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $29.29 per share, with a total value of $12,155,350.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 1,709,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,072,045.83. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Alphabet news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 32,379 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.46, for a total value of $3,349,931.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 76,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,922,966.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv acquired 415,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $29.29 per share, with a total value of $12,155,350.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,709,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,072,045.83. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 112,192 shares of company stock worth $11,373,417. Insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.