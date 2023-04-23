Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Bought by Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 209,183 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,208 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up 0.9% of Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $18,456,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. William Allan Corp boosted its stake in Alphabet by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. William Allan Corp now owns 38,853 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,445,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 10,666,473 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $933,427,000 after purchasing an additional 1,961,163 shares during the period. Seascape Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Seascape Capital Management now owns 31,839 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,809,000 after purchasing an additional 1,303 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 11,728 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares during the period. Finally, Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC now owns 559,360 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $49,352,000 after purchasing an additional 4,453 shares during the period. 34.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

In other Alphabet news, insider John Kent Walker sold 11,313 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $1,131,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 41,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,197,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.87, for a total value of $63,617.19. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,524,913.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider John Kent Walker sold 11,313 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $1,131,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,197,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 112,192 shares of company stock valued at $11,373,417 over the last 90 days. 11.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Alphabet Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $105.41 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $99.15 and a 200 day moving average of $96.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.35 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.10. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $83.34 and a 12-month high of $125.40.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The information services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.09). Alphabet had a net margin of 21.20% and a return on equity of 23.54%. The firm had revenue of $76.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.53 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GOOGL shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Alphabet from $145.00 to $136.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.30.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

