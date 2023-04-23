Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Purchased by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 22.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,666,473 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,961,163 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for 2.5% of DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $933,427,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Alphabet by 1,926.9% during the 3rd quarter. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. now owns 18,546 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,774,000 after purchasing an additional 17,631 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in Alphabet during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,305,000. Griffin Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 1,900.0% during the 3rd quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,240 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,997,000 after buying an additional 49,628 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 3,005.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 67,503 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,457,000 after buying an additional 65,329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 1,915.2% during the 3rd quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 129,797 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $12,415,000 after buying an additional 123,356 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Alphabet Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $105.41 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $99.15 and its 200-day moving average is $96.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.35 trillion, a PE ratio of 23.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $83.34 and a 12-month high of $125.40.

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The information services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $76.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.15 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 21.20%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.53 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider John Kent Walker sold 11,313 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $1,131,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,197,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 32,379 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.46, for a total transaction of $3,349,931.34. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 76,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,922,966.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider John Kent Walker sold 11,313 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $1,131,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,970 shares in the company, valued at $4,197,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 112,192 shares of company stock valued at $11,373,417 over the last three months. Company insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GOOGL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Alphabet from $120.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 31st. MKM Partners increased their target price on Alphabet from $120.00 to $126.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Barclays increased their target price on Alphabet from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. BNP Paribas raised Alphabet from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $123.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Alphabet in a report on Monday, March 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $131.30.

About Alphabet

(Get Rating)

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.