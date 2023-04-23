Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Purchased by MCF Advisors LLC

MCF Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 35.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 20,741 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,401 shares during the quarter. MCF Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,830,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Spreng Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Alphabet by 4.0% during the first quarter. Spreng Capital Management Inc. now owns 131 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. West Family Investments Inc. grew its position in Alphabet by 0.3% during the first quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 1,754 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,878,000 after buying an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Alphabet by 2.1% during the first quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc. now owns 296 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $823,000 after buying an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 1.8% during the first quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 401 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,115,000 after buying an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weik Capital Management lifted its stake in Alphabet by 0.5% during the first quarter. Weik Capital Management now owns 1,533 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,264,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.06% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Price Performance

Shares of GOOGL stock opened at $105.41 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.35 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.10. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $83.34 and a 12-month high of $125.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $99.15 and a 200-day moving average of $96.44. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The information services provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $76.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.15 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.20% and a return on equity of 23.54%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.53 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on GOOGL. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on shares of Alphabet from $130.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $131.30.

Insider Activity at Alphabet

In other Alphabet news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv purchased 415,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $29.29 per share, with a total value of $12,155,350.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,709,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,072,045.83. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.05, for a total value of $34,219.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,017,565. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv bought 415,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $29.29 per share, for a total transaction of $12,155,350.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,709,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,072,045.83. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 112,192 shares of company stock valued at $11,373,417. 11.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Alphabet

(Get Rating)

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

Featured Stories

