Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Purchased by William Allan Corp

William Allan Corp boosted its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 38,853 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,102 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up about 2.9% of William Allan Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. William Allan Corp’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,445,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1,926.9% during the 3rd quarter. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. now owns 18,546 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,774,000 after acquiring an additional 17,631 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,305,000. Griffin Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.0% during the 3rd quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,240 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,997,000 after acquiring an additional 49,628 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 3,005.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 67,503 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,457,000 after acquiring an additional 65,329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1,915.2% during the 3rd quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 129,797 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $12,415,000 after acquiring an additional 123,356 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.06% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Price Performance

Shares of GOOGL stock opened at $105.41 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.34. The firm has a market cap of $1.35 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.10. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $83.34 and a one year high of $125.40.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The information services provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $76.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.15 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 21.20%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.53 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Alphabet news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 32,379 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.46, for a total value of $3,349,931.34. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 76,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,922,966.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider John Kent Walker sold 29,006 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.84, for a total transaction of $2,953,971.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 24,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,472,369.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 32,379 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.46, for a total value of $3,349,931.34. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 76,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,922,966.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 112,192 shares of company stock valued at $11,373,417. 11.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GOOGL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Alphabet from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Bank of America raised their price target on Alphabet from $116.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Loop Capital raised their price target on Alphabet from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Alphabet from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $131.30.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

