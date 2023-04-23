Alphamin Resources (CVE:AFM) Shares Down 7.1%

Alphamin Resources Corp. (CVE:AFM – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 7.1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.92 and last traded at C$0.92. Approximately 253,302 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 58% from the average daily volume of 609,490 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.99.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.21. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.55 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.81.

Alphamin Resources Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the extraction, production, and sale of tin concentrates in the Democratic Republic of the Congo. Its flagship property is the Mpama North Tin project that consists of five exploration licenses and one current mining license covering an area of 1,270 square kilometers located in the North Kivu Province of the Democratic Republic of Congo.

