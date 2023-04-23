AltC Acquisition (NYSE:ALCC) Reaches New 52-Week High at $10.43

AltC Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:ALCC – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $10.43 and last traded at $10.30, with a volume of 120155 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $10.24.

AltC Acquisition Stock Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.98.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AltC Acquisition

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in AltC Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Condor Capital Management increased its position in AltC Acquisition by 24.9% in the third quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 11,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC bought a new position in AltC Acquisition during the third quarter valued at $117,000. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AltC Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at about $298,000. Finally, Whitebox Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AltC Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $488,000. 94.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AltC Acquisition Company Profile

AltC Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Churchill Capital Corp VIII and changed its name to AltC Acquisition Corp.

See Also

