Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) is Congress Park Capital LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Congress Park Capital LLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 8.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 66,888 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,225 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 3.3% of Congress Park Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Congress Park Capital LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $5,619,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of AMZN. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Amazon.com by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 701,550,877 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $79,275,249,000 after buying an additional 12,456,995 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 329,849,003 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $37,272,937,000 after purchasing an additional 3,121,516 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1,838.8% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 311,971,394 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $33,134,481,000 after purchasing an additional 295,880,050 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1,792.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 286,047,356 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $30,381,089,000 after purchasing an additional 270,931,640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1,867.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 94,997,372 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $10,089,669,000 after acquiring an additional 90,167,792 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.64% of the company’s stock.

In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.91, for a total transaction of $332,185.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,368,319.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 5,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.43, for a total transaction of $568,293.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 124,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,837,377.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.91, for a total value of $332,185.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,368,319.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 78,713 shares of company stock valued at $7,739,103. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AMZN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $142.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Cowen increased their price target on Amazon.com from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Amazon.com from $155.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Amazon.com from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Benchmark increased their target price on Amazon.com from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.53.

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $106.96 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $81.43 and a 52 week high of $149.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 trillion, a P/E ratio of -399.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $98.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.87.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The e-commerce giant reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $149.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.72 billion. Amazon.com had a negative net margin of 0.53% and a positive return on equity of 5.33%. Amazon.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.39 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.

