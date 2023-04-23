Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Bought by Pinnacle Wealth Management LLC

Pinnacle Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 14.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,697 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,259 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,487,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC increased its stake in Amazon.com by 1,900.0% during the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 320 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.64% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on AMZN shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. MKM Partners dropped their price target on Amazon.com from $145.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Amazon.com from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. New Street Research started coverage on Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on Amazon.com from $114.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $144.53.

Insider Activity at Amazon.com

Amazon.com Stock Performance

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 5,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.43, for a total transaction of $568,293.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 124,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,837,377.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Amazon.com news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.80, for a total transaction of $375,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 560,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,555,952.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 5,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.43, for a total value of $568,293.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 124,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,837,377.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 78,713 shares of company stock valued at $7,739,103 over the last quarter. 12.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $106.96 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 trillion, a PE ratio of -399.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $98.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $81.43 and a 12 month high of $149.62.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The e-commerce giant reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $149.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.72 billion. Amazon.com had a negative net margin of 0.53% and a positive return on equity of 5.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.39 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Amazon.com

(Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.

Further Reading

