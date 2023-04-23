Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Sold by Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC

Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,012 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 170 shares during the period. Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $505,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in Amazon.com by 1,869.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 326,727,487 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $34,701,726,000 after buying an additional 310,134,486 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1,838.8% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 311,971,394 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $33,134,481,000 after acquiring an additional 295,880,050 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1,792.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 286,047,356 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $30,381,089,000 after acquiring an additional 270,931,640 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1,867.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 94,997,372 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $10,089,669,000 after acquiring an additional 90,167,792 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1,909.7% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 39,731,440 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $4,219,876,000 after acquiring an additional 37,754,468 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.64% of the company’s stock.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.90, for a total transaction of $411,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 529,435 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,478,861.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.77, for a total value of $53,960.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 136,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,193,660.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.90, for a total value of $411,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 529,435 shares in the company, valued at $54,478,861.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 78,713 shares of company stock worth $7,739,103 in the last quarter. 12.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $106.96 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -399.09, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $81.43 and a 12-month high of $149.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $98.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.87.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The e-commerce giant reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $149.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.72 billion. Amazon.com had a positive return on equity of 5.33% and a negative net margin of 0.53%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.39 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AMZN. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $155.00 to $145.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 3rd. New Street Research assumed coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $144.53.

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.

