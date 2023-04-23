American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) Stock Position Cut by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 593,777 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 5,301 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in American Airlines Group were worth $7,553,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in AAL. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 46.0% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,136 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 84.9% during the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,178 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. General Partner Inc. bought a new position in shares of American Airlines Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Quent Capital LLC lifted its stake in American Airlines Group by 45.8% during the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 2,374 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 746 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in American Airlines Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors own 54.84% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO David Seymour sold 74,614 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.03, for a total value of $1,196,062.42. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 398,371 shares in the company, valued at $6,385,887.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:AAL opened at $13.40 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.50. American Airlines Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.65 and a 52 week high of $21.15. The company has a market capitalization of $8.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,340.00 and a beta of 1.53.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The airline reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.03. American Airlines Group had a negative return on equity of 4.22% and a net margin of 0.26%. The firm had revenue of $13.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.42) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 39.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that American Airlines Group Inc. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of American Airlines Group from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of American Airlines Group from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of American Airlines Group to $17.00 in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of American Airlines Group from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on shares of American Airlines Group from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, American Airlines Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.48.

American Airlines Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of a network carrier through its principal wholly-owned mainline operating subsidiary, American. The firm offers air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the following geographical segments: Department of Transportation Domestic, Department of Transportation Latin America, Department of Transportation Atlantic, and Department of Transportation Pacific.

