American Strategic Investment Co. (NYSE:NYC) Major Shareholder Nicholas S. Schorsch Buys 2,050 Shares

American Strategic Investment Co. (NYSE:NYC – Get Rating) major shareholder Nicholas S. Schorsch acquired 2,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.11 per share, with a total value of $24,825.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 531,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,430,785.41. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

American Strategic Investment Trading Up 5.5 %

Shares of NYSE NYC opened at $12.88 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $29.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 0.13. American Strategic Investment Co. has a 12 month low of $7.00 and a 12 month high of $104.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.89.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NYC. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in American Strategic Investment by 23.2% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 61,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $814,000 after acquiring an additional 11,599 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of American Strategic Investment in the first quarter valued at approximately $185,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of American Strategic Investment by 4.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 579,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,650,000 after buying an additional 24,931 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of American Strategic Investment by 11.9% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 24,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 2,578 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of American Strategic Investment by 41.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 2,585 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.73% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

American Strategic Investment Company Profile

Separately, B. Riley lowered their target price on American Strategic Investment from $44.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, March 17th.

(Get Rating)

New York City REIT, Inc (NYSE: NYC) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the NYSE that owns a portfolio of high-quality commercial real estate located within the five boroughs of New York City.

