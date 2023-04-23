Ana Luisa Bianchi Sells 300 Shares of PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT) Stock

PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT – Get Rating) EVP Ana Luisa Bianchi sold 300 shares of PriceSmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.52, for a total value of $22,656.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,576,706.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

PriceSmart Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ PSMT opened at $74.90 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.45. The firm has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of 21.77 and a beta of 0.88. PriceSmart, Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.29 and a twelve month high of $82.61.

Get PriceSmart alerts:

PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 11th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. PriceSmart had a return on equity of 11.32% and a net margin of 2.51%. PriceSmart’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.03 EPS.

PriceSmart Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th. PriceSmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.74%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PSMT. TheStreet upgraded PriceSmart from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on PriceSmart from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded PriceSmart from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PSMT. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of PriceSmart by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,896,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,810,000 after acquiring an additional 92,534 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in shares of PriceSmart in the 3rd quarter worth $5,213,000. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in shares of PriceSmart by 2,200.6% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 94,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,144,000 after acquiring an additional 90,380 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of PriceSmart by 175.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 103,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,178,000 after acquiring an additional 65,984 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of PriceSmart by 495.7% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 68,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,192,000 after acquiring an additional 57,395 shares in the last quarter. 80.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About PriceSmart

(Get Rating)

PriceSmart, Inc engages in the business of managing membership shopping warehouse club concepts to emerging and developing countries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States Operations, Central American Operations, Caribbean Operations, and Colombia Operations. The Central America Operations segment includes Panama, Guatemala, Costa Rica, El Salvador, Honduras, and Nicaragua.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for PriceSmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PriceSmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.