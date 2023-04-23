Analysts Set Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT) Price Target at $33.00

Shares of Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $33.33.

CAMT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Camtek from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Camtek in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on Camtek from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Camtek in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on Camtek from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th.

CAMT stock opened at $26.01 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 15.57, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.46. Camtek has a 1 year low of $20.83 and a 1 year high of $31.93. The company has a current ratio of 6.29, a quick ratio of 5.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.94.

Camtek ( NASDAQ:CAMT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $82.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.00 million. Camtek had a net margin of 24.91% and a return on equity of 22.91%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Camtek will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Camtek by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 24,517 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $538,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Camtek by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 17,351 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its position in shares of Camtek by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 6,623 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Camtek by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. now owns 71,297 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,652,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Camtek by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,138 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares in the last quarter. 27.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Camtek Ltd. engages in the development and manufacturing of inspection and metrology equipment for the semiconductor industry. It offers services to the semiconductor market segments, including Advanced Packaging, Memory, CMOS Image Sensors, Power, RF and MEMS, serving the industry’s global IDMs, OSATs, and foundries.

