Analysts Set THG Plc (LON:THG) Price Target at GBX 159

THG Plc (LON:THG – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 159 ($1.97).

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on THG shares. Numis Securities restated a “sell” rating on shares of THG in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered THG to a “speculative buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from GBX 81 ($1.00) to GBX 98 ($1.21) in a research report on Thursday. Liberum Capital upgraded THG to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from GBX 55 ($0.68) to GBX 220 ($2.72) in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating on shares of THG in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of THG in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th.

Get THG alerts:

THG Stock Up 4.9 %

THG stock opened at GBX 89.20 ($1.10) on Thursday. THG has a twelve month low of GBX 31.15 ($0.39) and a twelve month high of GBX 159.24 ($1.97). The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.84. The stock has a market cap of £1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -424.76, a PEG ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 2.08. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 64.11 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 58.96.

THG Company Profile

THG Plc operates as an e-commerce technology company in the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates pure-play sites, such as Lookfantastic, Cult Beauty, and Dermstore that offers approximately 1,300 premium brands across the skincare, haircare, cosmetics, and fragrance categories; Myprotein, a D2C sport nutrition provider that offers products across various categories, including vegan, protein, vitamin, athleisure, and healthy snacks; and THG Ingenuity, an end-to-end platform that powers businesses and brands, which offers hosting, analytics, fraud detection, logistics, and warehousing services, as well as digital brand management, including marketing, translation, and global customer services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for THG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for THG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.