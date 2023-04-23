Analyzing Jushi (OTCMKTS:JUSHF) and MariMed (OTCMKTS:MRMD)

Jushi (OTCMKTS:JUSHF – Get Rating) and MariMed (OTCMKTS:MRMD – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings and profitability.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.3% of MariMed shares are held by institutional investors. 23.3% of MariMed shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Jushi and MariMed, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Jushi 0 4 2 0 2.33 MariMed 0 0 1 0 3.00

Valuation & Earnings

Jushi presently has a consensus price target of $2.55, indicating a potential upside of 491.58%. MariMed has a consensus price target of $0.85, indicating a potential upside of 119.92%. Given Jushi’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Jushi is more favorable than MariMed.

This table compares Jushi and MariMed’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Jushi $284.28 million 0.30 N/A N/A N/A MariMed $134.01 million 0.98 $13.47 million $0.03 12.89

MariMed has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Jushi.

Profitability

This table compares Jushi and MariMed’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Jushi N/A N/A N/A MariMed 10.05% 27.89% 9.80%

Summary

MariMed beats Jushi on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Jushi

Jushi Holdings Inc., a vertically integrated cannabis company, engages in the cultivation, processing, retail, and distribution of medical and adult-use products. It focuses on building a portfolio of cannabis assets in various jurisdictions in Pennsylvania, Virginia, Ohio, Illinois, California, Nevada, and Massachusetts. The company also offers hemp-based CBD products, including cannabidiol supplements, tinctures, capsules, softgels, and topicals under The Bank, The Lab, Nira+ Medicinals, Seche, Tasteology, and Nira brands. As of August 25, 2022, it operated 35 BEYOND/HELLO retail locations. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida.

About MariMed

MariMed, Inc. engages in direct owning of cannabis licenses and management of seed-to-sale operations. It focuses on the development, operation, management, and optimization of facilities for the cultivation, production, and dispensing of medicinal and recreational cannabis and cannabis-infused products. The company was founded by Robert N. Fireman and Jon Levine on January 25, 2011 and is headquartered in Norwood, MA.

