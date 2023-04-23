Analyzing Onfolio (ONFO) and Its Peers

Onfolio (NASDAQ:ONFO – Get Rating) is one of 147 publicly-traded companies in the “Data processing & preparation” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Onfolio to similar businesses based on the strength of its dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, risk, earnings and institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

42.5% of shares of all “Data processing & preparation” companies are held by institutional investors. 30.3% of Onfolio shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 18.9% of shares of all “Data processing & preparation” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Onfolio and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Onfolio -272.00% -31,906.55% -27,688.79% Onfolio Competitors -108.41% -2,037.73% -289.93%

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Onfolio 0 0 1 0 3.00 Onfolio Competitors 530 3074 5067 75 2.54

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Onfolio and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Onfolio currently has a consensus price target of $3.00, indicating a potential upside of 127.27%. As a group, “Data processing & preparation” companies have a potential upside of 33.64%. Given Onfolio’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Onfolio is more favorable than its rivals.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Onfolio and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Onfolio $2.22 million -$4.23 million -1.18 Onfolio Competitors $920.99 million -$48.84 million -9.51

Onfolio’s rivals have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Onfolio. Onfolio is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

About Onfolio

Onfolio Holdings, Inc. acquires and develops internet businesses. It provides website management, advertising, and content placement services on its websites; and product sales on various sites. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Wilmington, Delaware.

