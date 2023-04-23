Annex Advisory Services LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Annex Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 89,969 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,126 shares during the quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $7,557,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 701,550,877 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $79,275,249,000 after buying an additional 12,456,995 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 329,849,003 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $37,272,937,000 after buying an additional 3,121,516 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1,838.8% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 311,971,394 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $33,134,481,000 after buying an additional 295,880,050 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1,792.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 286,047,356 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $30,381,089,000 after buying an additional 270,931,640 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1,867.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 94,997,372 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $10,089,669,000 after buying an additional 90,167,792 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.64% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.77, for a total transaction of $53,960.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 136,780 shares in the company, valued at $14,193,660.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.77, for a total transaction of $53,960.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 136,780 shares in the company, valued at $14,193,660.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.90, for a total value of $411,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 529,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,478,861.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 78,713 shares of company stock worth $7,739,103. 12.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Amazon.com Stock Up 3.0 %

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AMZN. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Amazon.com from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. DA Davidson raised their target price on Amazon.com from $114.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. MKM Partners cut their target price on Amazon.com from $145.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Amazon.com from $155.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $144.53.

AMZN opened at $106.96 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $98.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $1.10 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -399.09, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.26. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $81.43 and a one year high of $149.62.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The e-commerce giant reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $149.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.72 billion. Amazon.com had a positive return on equity of 5.33% and a negative net margin of 0.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.39 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.

See Also

