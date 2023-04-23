Aon plc (NYSE:AON) Shares Purchased by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 609 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in AON were worth $3,820,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in AON by 0.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,034,457 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,830,890,000 after buying an additional 111,820 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in shares of AON by 2.1% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,585,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $692,700,000 after purchasing an additional 54,044 shares in the last quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP lifted its position in shares of AON by 4,109.5% during the fourth quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 1,266,947 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $380,261,000 after purchasing an additional 1,236,850 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of AON by 3.4% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,124,939 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $301,381,000 after purchasing an additional 36,970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polen Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of AON by 13.9% during the third quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,064,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $285,171,000 after purchasing an additional 130,250 shares in the last quarter. 86.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AON has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of AON from $340.00 to $344.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of AON from $320.00 to $321.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of AON from $305.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of AON from $320.00 to $322.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of AON in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $310.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $319.00.

AON stock opened at $333.60 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $310.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $303.66. The firm has a market cap of $68.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.52, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.89. Aon plc has a 1-year low of $246.21 and a 1-year high of $334.10.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 billion. AON had a net margin of 20.75% and a return on equity of 1,165.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.71 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Aon plc will post 14.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 1st will be given a dividend of $0.615 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 28th. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. This is a positive change from AON’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. AON’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.48%.

In other news, CFO Christa Davies sold 20,528 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.11, for a total transaction of $6,263,298.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 179,571 shares in the company, valued at $54,788,907.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other AON news, insider Michael Neller sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.59, for a total transaction of $311,590.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $378,893.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Christa Davies sold 20,528 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.11, for a total transaction of $6,263,298.08. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 179,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,788,907.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 73,389 shares of company stock worth $22,664,130. Insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Aon Plc engages in the provision of risk, health, and wealth solutions. It operates through Global Professional Services Firm segment. The Global Professional Services Firm segment involves in the provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, health and wealth through four principal products and services.

