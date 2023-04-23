Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is Fagan Associates Inc.’s Largest Position

Fagan Associates Inc. decreased its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 10.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 220,619 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 26,668 shares during the period. Apple comprises approximately 7.6% of Fagan Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Fagan Associates Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $28,665,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cassia Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Apple by 24.3% in the 4th quarter. Cassia Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,009 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $651,000 after acquiring an additional 979 shares during the last quarter. Hoxton Planning & Management LLC purchased a new position in Apple in the 4th quarter worth $3,148,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Apple in the 3rd quarter worth $563,000. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Apple by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 105,200 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $13,072,000 after acquiring an additional 4,402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH raised its stake in shares of Apple by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 243,334 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $33,629,000 after buying an additional 677 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

AAPL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Apple in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on Apple to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Finally, UBS Group set a $180.00 price objective on Apple in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $169.82.

Apple Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of Apple stock opened at $165.02 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.61 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $156.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $147.08. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $124.17 and a 1-year high of $176.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.93 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $117.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.67 billion. Apple had a net margin of 24.56% and a return on equity of 163.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.10 EPS. Analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apple Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 13th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 10th. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Apple’s payout ratio is presently 15.62%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 56,072 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.17, for a total transaction of $9,261,412.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,280,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $541,766,188.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Apple news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 187,730 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.76, for a total value of $29,991,744.80. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 489,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $78,253,004.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 56,072 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.17, for a total value of $9,261,412.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,280,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $541,766,188.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 435,437 shares of company stock valued at $70,994,677. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Apple Profile

(Get Rating)

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.