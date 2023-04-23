Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is RBA Wealth Management LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

RBA Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 44,674 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up about 3.0% of RBA Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. RBA Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $5,804,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AAPL. MKT Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. MKT Advisors LLC now owns 12,269 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,777,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc. now owns 3,925 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $537,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. 3D L Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. 3D L Capital Management LLC now owns 2,445 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $427,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Weik Capital Management lifted its holdings in Apple by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Weik Capital Management now owns 25,238 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $4,407,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Refined Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Apple by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Refined Wealth Management now owns 11,196 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,547,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.60% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Apple

In related news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.92, for a total transaction of $32,984.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 177,657 shares in the company, valued at $29,299,192.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Apple news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 56,072 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.17, for a total value of $9,261,412.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,280,052 shares in the company, valued at $541,766,188.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.92, for a total transaction of $32,984.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 177,657 shares in the company, valued at $29,299,192.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 435,437 shares of company stock valued at $70,994,677 over the last 90 days. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Apple Stock Down 1.0 %

AAPL has been the subject of several analyst reports. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Apple from $167.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Apple from $165.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. National Bank Financial cut their price target on shares of Apple to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 20th. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $195.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Apple has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $169.82.

Apple stock opened at $165.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $124.17 and a fifty-two week high of $176.15. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $156.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $147.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.61 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.02, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.30.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by ($0.05). Apple had a net margin of 24.56% and a return on equity of 163.45%. The company had revenue of $117.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.10 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6.01 EPS for the current year.

Apple Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 13th were given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 10th. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 15.62%.

About Apple

(Get Rating)

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

Further Reading

