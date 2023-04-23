Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Stock Holdings Lessened by Fagan Associates Inc.

Fagan Associates Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 10.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 220,619 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 26,668 shares during the period. Apple makes up about 7.6% of Fagan Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Fagan Associates Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $28,665,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cassia Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Apple by 24.3% in the fourth quarter. Cassia Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,009 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $651,000 after purchasing an additional 979 shares during the last quarter. Hoxton Planning & Management LLC purchased a new position in Apple in the fourth quarter worth $3,148,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Apple in the third quarter worth $563,000. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Apple by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 105,200 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $13,072,000 after purchasing an additional 4,402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH boosted its position in Apple by 0.3% in the third quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 243,334 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $33,629,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AAPL has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Apple from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on Apple to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Apple in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Cowen lowered their target price on Apple from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on Apple from $158.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $169.82.

Apple Price Performance

AAPL opened at $165.02 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $156.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $147.08. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $124.17 and a 12-month high of $176.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.61 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.02, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.30.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by ($0.05). Apple had a return on equity of 163.45% and a net margin of 24.56%. The firm had revenue of $117.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.10 earnings per share. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apple Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 16th. Investors of record on Monday, February 13th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 10th. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.62%.

Insider Activity at Apple

In related news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 187,730 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.76, for a total transaction of $29,991,744.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 489,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $78,253,004.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 187,730 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.76, for a total transaction of $29,991,744.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 489,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $78,253,004.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 56,072 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.17, for a total value of $9,261,412.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,280,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $541,766,188.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 435,437 shares of company stock worth $70,994,677 in the last ninety days. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Apple

(Get Rating)

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

Further Reading

