Applied DNA Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:APDN) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Applied DNA Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:APDN – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 476,600 shares, an increase of 5.9% from the March 15th total of 450,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 97,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.9 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on APDN shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Applied DNA Sciences in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Applied DNA Sciences in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Applied DNA Sciences Price Performance

Shares of Applied DNA Sciences stock opened at $1.03 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.48. Applied DNA Sciences has a 52-week low of $0.62 and a 52-week high of $7.35.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Applied DNA Sciences

Applied DNA Sciences ( NASDAQ:APDN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The technology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.19. Applied DNA Sciences had a negative net margin of 38.35% and a negative return on equity of 81.68%. The business had revenue of $5.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.63 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Applied DNA Sciences will post -0.65 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Applied DNA Sciences by 67.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 353,050 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $399,000 after buying an additional 142,000 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Applied DNA Sciences in the third quarter worth $146,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Applied DNA Sciences in the fourth quarter worth $163,000. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Applied DNA Sciences by 180.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 75,677 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 48,700 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Applied DNA Sciences in the second quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.27% of the company’s stock.

About Applied DNA Sciences

Applied DNA Sciences, Inc engages in developing and marketing technologies to produce and detect deoxyribonucleic acid. It operates through the following segments: Therapeutic DNA Production, MDx Testing Services, and DNA Tagging and Security Products and Services. The Therapeutic DNA Production segment consists of the manufacture of DNA for use in nucleic acid-based therapeutics.

