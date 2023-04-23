Applied Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLT) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Applied Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 443,300 shares, a growth of 6.3% from the March 15th total of 417,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 241,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days.

Applied Therapeutics Trading Down 2.5 %

NASDAQ:APLT opened at $0.95 on Friday. Applied Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.50 and a twelve month high of $2.15. The company has a market cap of $45.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.39 and a beta of 1.86. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.88.

Applied Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APLT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter.

Separately, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Applied Therapeutics from $23.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $70,000. Walleye Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Applied Therapeutics by 366.7% in the first quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 52,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 41,073 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Applied Therapeutics by 25.4% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 94,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 19,159 shares in the last quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in shares of Applied Therapeutics by 121.7% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 249,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 136,800 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.94% of the company’s stock.

Applied Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company which engages in the development of a pipeline of novel products. It is targeting treatments for central nervous system rare diseases and diabetic complications. The company was founded by Shoshana Shendelman on January 20, 2016 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

