Arjo AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ARRJF) Stock Rating Upgraded by Pareto Securities

Arjo AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ARRJF – Get Rating) was upgraded by Pareto Securities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Arjo AB (publ) Price Performance

ARRJF opened at $4.00 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.94. Arjo AB has a 52 week low of $3.78 and a 52 week high of $4.00.

Get Arjo AB (publ) alerts:

Arjo AB (publ) Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Featured Articles

Arjo AB (publ) develops and sells medical devices and solutions for patients with reduced mobility and age-related health challenges in North America, Western Europe, and internationally. It offers products and solutions for patient handling, hygiene, disinfection, medical beds, treatment and prevention of pressure injuries and leg ulcers, prevention of deep vein thrombosis, treatment of edema, and for obstetric and cardiac diagnostics.

Receive News & Ratings for Arjo AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arjo AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.