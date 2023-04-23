Arjo AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ARRJF) Stock Rating Upgraded by Pareto Securities

Arjo AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ARRJF – Get Rating) was upgraded by Pareto Securities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.
Arjo AB (publ) Price Performance
ARRJF opened at $4.00 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.94. Arjo AB has a 52 week low of $3.78 and a 52 week high of $4.00.
Arjo AB (publ) Company Profile
