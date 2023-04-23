AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) Shares Bought by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,239 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $1,169,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in AstraZeneca by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,599,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in AstraZeneca by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. raised its position in AstraZeneca by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 224,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,227,000 after buying an additional 24,611 shares during the last quarter. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in AstraZeneca by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Trust Company N.A. raised its position in AstraZeneca by 41.0% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Trust Company N.A. now owns 12,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $851,000 after buying an additional 3,659 shares during the last quarter. 16.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ AZN opened at $75.60 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $234.34 billion, a PE ratio of 70.65, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $67.97 and a 200 day moving average of $67.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.86. AstraZeneca PLC has a one year low of $52.65 and a one year high of $75.91.

AstraZeneca ( NASDAQ:AZN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $11.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.40 billion. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 7.42% and a return on equity of 28.63%. As a group, research analysts predict that AstraZeneca PLC will post 3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th were paid a dividend of $0.985 per share. This represents a yield of 2%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 23rd. This is a boost from AstraZeneca’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.47. AstraZeneca’s payout ratio is 180.38%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on AZN shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on shares of AstraZeneca from GBX 118 ($1.46) to GBX 126 ($1.56) in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Thursday, January 5th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of AstraZeneca from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AstraZeneca currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $126.00.

AstraZeneca Plc is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company was founded on June 17, 1992 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

