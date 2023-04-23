AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) Shares Sold by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC decreased its position in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) by 25.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 8,304 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,796 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $563,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Byrne Asset Management LLC grew its stake in AstraZeneca by 55.0% in the 4th quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 3.9% in the third quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 0.4% in the third quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,354,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC increased its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC now owns 72,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,948,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Columbia Asset Management lifted its stake in AstraZeneca by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Columbia Asset Management now owns 9,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.42% of the company’s stock.

AstraZeneca Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AZN opened at $75.60 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $234.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.65, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $67.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.83. AstraZeneca PLC has a 12-month low of $52.65 and a 12-month high of $75.91.

AstraZeneca Increases Dividend

AstraZeneca ( NASDAQ:AZN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $11.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.40 billion. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 28.63% and a net margin of 7.42%. On average, research analysts forecast that AstraZeneca PLC will post 3.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th were issued a $0.985 dividend. This is a boost from AstraZeneca’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a yield of 2%. AstraZeneca’s payout ratio is 180.38%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on AZN. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on AstraZeneca from GBX 118 ($1.46) to GBX 126 ($1.56) in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on AstraZeneca in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of AstraZeneca from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.00.

AstraZeneca Profile

AstraZeneca Plc is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company was founded on June 17, 1992 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

